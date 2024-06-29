Seth Rollins Discusses Being Cleared To Make His WWE In-Ring Return

Top WWE star Seth Rollins recently spoke with ComicBook Nation on a number of topics including being cleared to make his in-ring return with the company just in time to challenge Damian Priest for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Money in the Bank PLE.

Rollins said, “I had a few weeks notice, we kind of looked at the timeline of the injury, and the story and where I fell back into place, you never know how things are going to go, but the top of the card here on RAW is pretty stacked, you’ve got guys like Damian Priest, you’ve got Drew McIntyre, CM Punk whenever he’s around and able, you’ve got GUNTHER kind of waiting in the wings as well, so it’s stacked, it was very interesting to see where I could slide in.”

“The time felt right coming off a huge event overseas, Clash at the Castle in Scotland, it was ripe for the picking man, Damian Priest needed a challenger, so I hopped right in.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.