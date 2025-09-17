Seth Rollins Discusses Being Part Of Numerous Major WWE Returns

WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “The First Take.”

During the conversation, he discussed his feelings about being part of several significant returns in the company, including those of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and AJ Lee.

Rollins said, “I am a moment making machine. The company knows it, the industry knows it, and these people coming back, they want to feed off of what I bring to the table.”

On what he brings to the table as a performer:

“I am a visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth freakin’ Rollins, the world heavyweight champion six times over. I am the greatest superstar, not just of my generation, but every generation in the history of this company. When it’s all said and done, when I hang up the boots, when I put the robe on the shelf for the very last time, I will be on the Mount Rushmore of this industry. No question about it. That’s what I bring to the table. I’m the Stephen A. Smith of WWE, if you will.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

