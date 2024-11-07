Seth Rollins Discusses What He Believes Is Missing From WWE As 2024 Comes To An End

Seth Rollins discussed what he believes is lacking from WWE as 2024 draws to a close in an interview with The Pivot.

“Some of our bigger booms have been with face champions. You look at the last four years, Roman Reigns has been the guy, the Tribal Chief, and he’s been the biggest heel. Right now, we’re riding with Cody Rhodes and we’re sort of in this era of babyfaces. You have guys like myself, Cody, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Roman is back as a babyface. You have this era where everything is clicking and people are loving so much of what is going on.

I’m looking around and thinking, ‘We’re missing some good heels around here.’ The business is cyclical and you have to ride the waves given to you and figure out how to make the most money you can off of that. You look at guys like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, (Bruno) Sammartino. A lot of the biggest box offices have been built on top babyfaces.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)