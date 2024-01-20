Seth Rollins Expected To Address His Health And Future As World Heavyweight Champion

It appears that Seth Rollins will address speculation about his injury status.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered an injury while wrestling Jinder Mahal on RAW this past Monday. The company has not released an official statement regarding the severity of the injury.

As PWMania.com previously reported, company officials who are aware of Rollins’ injury situation have declined to comment. Rollins was seen limping around on his leg, which hopefully indicates that the injury is not severe, such as a torn ACL.

Randy Orton has replaced Rollins in local advertisements for this weekend’s WWE live events, indicating that he will not wrestle.

WrestleVotes reported that Rollins will discuss his injury and future as World Heavyweight Champion on Monday’s RAW.

It should be noted that when this occurs, it is usually not good news, and the title is vacated, but it is unclear whether this will happen in this case.

“I’m told the plan of as now is for Seth Rollins to address his health & future as World Heavyweight Champion this Monday night on RAW.”

As of this writing, Rollins has no match scheduled for next Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE in Tampa, Florida, and even if he did, he is unlikely to wrestle.