Seth Rollins Extends WrestleMania 40 Invitation To George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift And Others

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he is extending an invitation to George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and others to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins said, “I would extend an invitation to both George [Kittle] and Travis [Kelce].” “We’re in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let’s have a party.”

“Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let’s go. I love everybody. Let’s party. George, he’s coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year, he comes to all the WrestleMania’s, he’s coming anyway. I’d love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.



