Seth Rollins Had Surgery After WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, did not appear on the WWE RAW After WrestleMania, and it was reported that he would be taking a break from the company.

During a media appearance Friday on Ireland’s RTE One, Becky Lynch commented on Rollins caring for their daughter during his hiatus.

“So he just got surgery on Tuesday. So he had knee surgery. He tore his meniscus a little while before Wrestlemania. So, he’s running after a little three-year-old now. That’ll be great for his knee surgery.”