Seth Rollins On If UFC Fighters Will Be Able To Compete In WWE, Takes Shot At CM Punk

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins recently spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN on a number of topics including how he thinks UFC fighters won’t be able to compete in WWE as they are catered to and built a certtain way.

Rollins said, “No. They don’t have the stamina for it. They don’t fight every single weekend. This championship goes everywhere. It goes everywhere. It goes to like Biloxi. Especially the top stars over there, they are catered to a certain way. That’s great, that’s their style, that’s what works for them, I understand that, you fight maybe once or twice a year. You’re crazy, you fight three times a year.”

“To fight over 100 times a year, make all those towns, still be able to train, still be able to do all the media, it’s an exhausting industry. I don’t want to knock Ronda Rousey because I love Ronda and she did a lot for our industry, women in our industry, and the fight industry in general, but it was tough for Ronda. She tried her damndest and it was hard for her. I’d love for somebody to come over and take a crack if you think you can hang, but it’s hard.”

Rollins also talked about how he would fare better than CM Punk in the UFC.

“I’ll call them all out. I don’t care. Try it out. I can’t do what they do. I’d go in there and get knocked out and choked out in two seconds. I’d probably do better than Punk [CM Punk], but I would still lose, most likely. They can’t come and do what we do either. They are the same umbrella, but two totally different worlds.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments below.

Seth Rollins does not think any UFC fighter could successfully make the transition to WWE pic.twitter.com/lwzAsW0ok3 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 12, 2024



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)