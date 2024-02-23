Seth Rollins On The Rock: “Happy To Have Him, Happier To See Him Go”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins responded to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent trash talk during an interview with Alex McCarthy for Mail Sport.

“Yeah, he’s gonna open his mouth, run his mouth, say the same old crap he’s been saying for the last two decades because he can’t come up with any new material. Bottom line is, he is an afterthought. This is our story, our era. We’ve built the last decade of WWE, this Elimination Chamber show, this WrestleMania will be the biggest ever; we built it without him.

He’s been off doing his own thing and I’m not taking anything away from him; he laid the groundwork for it but we built it, man. We built the wall, we built the roof, we’ve got this sorted. He can come in and have a little tea but we will shoe him on the way out. Happy to have him, happier to see him go.”