Seth Rollins On Why He Doesn’t Like Rewatching His Old Matches

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins made an appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s “Last Meals,” where he talked about a number of topics including why he doesn’t like rewatching his old matches.

Rollins said, “You find things, little imperfections in every thing that you do. I’ll go have a match or a segment or a promo and I’ll come back and everybody will have told me all of these great things about it, but I get to a point where I can’t watch my own matches back. I’ll have the match and I’ll go, ah, that felt really good. I had this amazing connection with the audience, I felt like everything went the way I thought it was going to go in my head, maybe better. I’m living on this high of adrenaline, but if I go back and watch it, instead of being able to enjoy it the same way, I’ll just shit all over it.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)