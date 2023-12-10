Seth Rollins Reacts To “CM Punk” Chants At WWE Live Event In Utica, NY

Seth Rollins addressed the fans at a live event in Utica, NY, after successfully defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

After the match, the crowd started with the chant of “CM Punk.” Rollins grabbed a mic and addressed the crowd, stating, “Excuse me, who’s that? Serious question: was that guy on the show tonight?” Rollins then said maybe one of these days, Punk will grow a set and come up to Utica, NY!

Rollins continued, “He’s the best in the world, right? Nah, nah, in all seriousness, I’m the best in the friggin world! Cause every single town, every single night, doesn’t matter the opponent, I show up, and I show out!” The crowd cheered and applauded.

It appears based on Punk’s promo on Friday Night Smackdown and Rollins’ continued responses on social media, interviews, and live events, a Rollins vs. Punk showdown is inevitable. The question is, when?

With Roman Reigns making limited appearances, Rollins has prided himself on being the “Workhorse World Champion.” Appearing at RAW, live events and PLEs.

The Twitter post and video can be seen below:

https://x.com/marcusrdrgzz/status/1733689631084888449?s=46&t=twKdhbwnc0FYC8ljVPNLPg