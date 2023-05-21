Seth Rollins Set To Make History At WWE Night Of Champions

As Tyler Black in ROH, the first-ever WWE NXT Champion, and a member of The Shield with Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns for a legendary run before splitting off to launch his career as a top singles star by joining The Authority, Seth Rollins is one of the most decorated WWE stars of the modern era.

He has held the NXT, World Heavyweight, Universal, Intercontinental, Raw Tag Team, and the United States Championships during his time in the WWE.

Along with winning the 2014 Money in the Bank ladder match and the 2019 Royal Rumble, Rollins has a total of 15 championships from the WWE.

The World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals at Night of Champions the following Saturday in Saudi Arabia will feature Rollins taking on AJ Styles.

Rollins is Triple H’s “number one guy,” as PWMania.com previously reported, but if Rollins loses the match, it will be because they are employing a longer story. He is currently the clear favorite to take home the championship.

As the first person ever, Rollins will make history at the event by competing in the inaugural championship matches for the NXT Championship in 2012, the Universal Championship in 2016, and the World Heavyweight Championship in 2023.

