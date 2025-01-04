Seth Rollins Speaks Out On WWE RAW’s Move To Netflix

Top WWE star Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on Good Morning Football to talk about a number of topics, including his thoughts on RAW’s move to Netflix starting this Monday, January 6th.

Rollins said, “It’s huge. You mentioned Liv [Morgan] and Rhea [Ripley], they’re gonna do it for the women’s title there, you’ve got John Cena. Lots of surprises. Tribal Combat, Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa. It’s going to be huge. This is without a doubt the biggest step forward in the history of our industry. That’s not an understatement. We’ve off cable for the first time in 30 years, going to streaming, the biggest streaming network on the planet. It’s gonna be incredible. I’m really excited about this. This is the future of our industry. This is as big as it gets.”

Rollins is set to face “The Best In The World” CM Punk in a singles match as part of the show’s main event.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)