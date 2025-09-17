Seth Rollins Teases Major Spectacle For WWE WrestlePalooza

WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike to discuss various topics, including what fans can expect at the upcoming WrestlePalooza PLE this Saturday.

Rollins said, “No expense will be spared. The pomp and circumstance will be at an all time high going into this new deal. We started it early for a reason.”

He continued, “We wanted to kick things off as soon as possible. Peacock was our PLE partner for five years. They were fantastic. We have nothing but love for them. This is a new era.”

Rollins added, “It’s kicking off with a bang. I’m very excited about it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)