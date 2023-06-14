Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker For WWE World Heavyweight Title Set For Next Week’s NXT

It’s official.

“The Visionary” is coming back to the house that he built.

As advertised, Bron Breakker appeared on this week’s NXT on USA show and once again called out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to prove himself to be the “fighting champion” that he claims to be.

Rollins then appeared on the big screen and spoke about how he likes the idea of going back to the house that he built in NXT and continue to prove himself as a fighting champion.

So that’s exactly what is going to happen.

The segment wrapped up with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins officially accepting the challenge from Bron Breakker, and announcing a world title showdown between the two on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

