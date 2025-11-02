Several Celebrities Attend WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event special this week at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The show featured several significant moments, including Jade Cargill defeating Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE Women’s Championship and CM Punk defeating “Main Event” Jey Uso to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

During the event, several prominent personalities and celebrities were highlighted, including Post Malone, Tony Hinchcliffe, Pauly Shore, and Gabriel Luna.

After the main event, Malone was seen celebrating with Punk, who had just overcome a tough challenge from Uso.