Several Former WWE Stars Set To Become Free Agents Today

Following the acquisition of WWE by Endeavor and the merger with UFC to form TKO, the company released a number of talents including Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler and Matt Riddle. Some of these wrestlers are under a 30-day non-compete clause with the WWE, while other main roster stars are under a 90-day non-compete clause with the company, which means they can only sign with other promotions once their non-compete clause is up.

Today, Thursday, December 21, a number of recently released WWE Superstars will be free and clear to sign with any other promotion they want to and those stars include Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Mansoor, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Dana Brooke, Dabba-Kato, Elias, Quincy Elliot, Mace, Riddick Moss, Shanky, Yulisa Leon, Matt Riddle, Shanky, Top Dolla and Dolph Ziggler.

Emma, who competed in the WWE from 2011 to 2017 and who returned to the company in October 2022, took to her official Twitter (X) account and posted a funny video ahead of the former company stars officially being a free agent.