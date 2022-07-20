Several Names Including Gunther Filed for Trademark by WWE

Over the past few days, WWE has applied for a number of trademarks with the USPTO for entertainment-related uses.

Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, Kayla Braxton, Ryan Tran, Megan Morant, Mike Rome, Gunther, Mr. Stone, and Maxxine Dupri were among the names mentioned. Here is the description:

“Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Rome is a ring announcer, Cole, Saxton, and Braxton are WWE announcers, and Morant is an on-screen correspondent for the SmackDown brand. The WWE referees are Tran and Carr.

Robert Stone, who currently manages Von Wagner on NXT 2.0, is known as Mr. Stone. WWE SmackDown’s episode on Friday is scheduled to feature Dupri’s debut.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, was formerly known as WALTER. Before he joined the main roster this year, where he has been well-booked, WWE changed his name.