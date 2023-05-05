Several New Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT show, new matches and segments were made official for the weekly two-hour Wednesday night AEW on TBS television program.

On tap for the show in Detroit, MI. is Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix Double Jeopardy Match where the winner earns a guaranteed future shot at opponents title(s), House of Black vs. Bandido & Best Friends in an Open House match for the AEW Trios titles and Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International title.

Also scheduled is Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in a Steel Cage match, FTR will respond to the tag-team title challenge for Double Or Nothing from Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and we will hear from Christian Cage.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Detroit, MI.