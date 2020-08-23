Several Re-Tapes For Saturday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

There were several big re-tapes on AEW Dynamite this past Saturday, according to Fightful Select. Here are some of the notes that were passed along:

– The Britt Bader, Reba, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford segment originally was filmed in the ring, but AEW ended up re-shooting it due to time constraints.

– There was a back elbow spot in the Dark Order match that had to be re-filmed because one of the wrestlers got caught up in the ropes.

– Finally, Ivelisse & Diamante had to re-shoot their entrance for the match because cameras were out of place during it.