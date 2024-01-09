Several UFC Fighters Were Unhappy With How Much CM Punk Got Paid For His 2016 Fight

WWE star CM Punk ventured to the world of MMA, specifically the UFC, following his departure from the company in 2014. Punk faced Mickey Gall in his first UFC bout in 2016, but would lose via submission.

According to MMAFighting.com, the WWE star was paid $500,000 for his fight against Gall and would end up taking home $1,042,736 after bonuses. UFC President Dana White revealed in the deposition provided by MMAFighting that several UFC Fighters were quite unhappy with how much Punk was paid at the time.

Punk’s second UFC fight took place against Mike Jackson in 2018 before he left the promotion. He made his triumphant return to pro wrestling in 2021 after 7 long years when he joined AEW, but he is now a top star in WWE.