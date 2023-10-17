Several WWE RAW Matches Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

During this week’s “Season Premiere” of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn had words in a backstage segment.

The segment led to the announcement of a big singles match showdown on next week’s Raw between the two popular WWE Superstars.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is an appearance by Logan Paul, Johnny Gargano vs. Giovanni Vinci, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch putting her title on-the-line against former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, as well as Alpha Academy vs. The New Day in tag-team action.

