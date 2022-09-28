Shawn Michaels Describes WWE NXT 2.0’s Achievements as “Nothing Short of a Miracle”

Shawn Michaels gave his thoughts on NXT’s transition to the 2.0 era during the summer of 2021 in an interview with ExpressNews.com. The purpose of the interview was to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, which will be held in San Antonio, Texas.

“It was all very sudden for all of us. … It was an event where we had to quickly make a lot of changes and get a lot of things accomplished. We had 75 percent of the roster who had just graduated college the year before and had never stepped foot inside a wrestling ring. These are young men and women who had to learn on live television for the last 12 months. … What we have accomplished here in the last year is nothing short of a miracle in my opinion.”

There is a lot that goes on here in NXT and I am thrilled to be a big part of it now. Assisting on it was a blast and obviously there is a lot more pressure now, but I enjoy the challenge putting together a two-hour live television show every Tuesday night.”