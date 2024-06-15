Shawn Michaels Discusses College Athletes Adapting To Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels spoke with Sportsnet on a number of topics including college athletes adapting to pro wrestling and the decision to add the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Michaels said, “From the very beginning, from the recruiting process, I don’t know any other way to say it, but just so many stud athletes out there, gosh I don’t want to create a competition I guess, or a negative one, with the men or anything, but again it’s just amazing, some of the extremely athletic and talented women that are out there and how quickly they’re adjusting and adapting to learning this if it’s something that they haven’t watched a lot or grown up with.”

“It’s one of those things, again it’s a word that gets tossed around, but it’s true, it has just happened organically, and clearly our women, as are all women, are on the same level as the men. It was only fitting that we have a North American Men’s Champion, that we should have a North American Women’s Champion, and clearly NXT has the depth of a roster that can sustain that, so for me, it was an easy call, and again, very proud of not just our women’s division, but of all of our women that come through here in NXT.”

You can check out Michaels’ comments in the video below.