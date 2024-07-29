Shawn Michaels Issues Challenge To Pat McAfee’s Crew For A Match On WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and issued a challenge to WWE commentator Pat McAfee. He offered to put any four wrestlers from NXT against The Pat McAfee Show’s Ty Schmit, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and Boston Connor in a matchup on the show.

Michaels wrote, “@tyschmit @BostonConnr @DariusJButler @OfficialAJHawk I’ll put my 4 up against your 4 any day of the week. Just say when you want your A** kickin! #WWENXT #GetOffPatsJock”

This comes after the announcement of The Pat McAfee Show DLC coming to WWE 2K4 and Pat McAfee and his crew speaking about their inclusion in the game during their show last week.

You can check out Michaels’ post below.