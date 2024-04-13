Shawn Michaels Reveals Who He Would Like To Wrestle If He Had One More WWE Match

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his dream opponent in an interview with Gorilla Position.

“I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ. That’s where I go with. It’s also as the more talent comes along, you start looking at them. I always, I still do it now. I look at it like, boy, I can do cool stuff with him. I can do cool stuff with him. But I think AJ, I think AJ and I can get similar styles and stuff like that. So I always feel like that would be one people would want to see. So I think that would be my go-to in this particular moment.”

The big ‘What If?’ Who would @ShawnMichaels face in one final match? Just imagine how PHENOMENAL this would be! 🤤 Bring the match to life in #WWE2K24 🎮🎮 #ad #WWEGP @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/fnZRDTQDB1 — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 13, 2024



(quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)