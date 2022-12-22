Shawn Michaels Rules Out Coming Out of Retirement For a Final Match

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels has no plans to wrestle again.

Michaels retired for the second time in his career in 2010 after a memorable Career vs. Streak match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 before returning to the ring with Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018 to face The Undertaker and Kane. Conrad Thompson reports that Michaels was paid $3 million to wrestle on that show.

This year has seen three of the biggest names in wrestling history, including Steve Austin and Ric Flair, come out of retirement to lace up their boots once more and step into the squared circle for a match.

Kevin Owens recently proposed a match with the former WWE Champion, but Michaels declined. This was years after AJ Styles proposed a match with Michaels.

Michaels was asked on Culture State if he might do one more match himself, and the head of WWE NXT creative was quick to point out that he’s done wrestling.

He said, “Yeah, I’ve had that final match. No, father time waits on no man. I’m good, I’m unbelievably happy with my career, and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish.”

