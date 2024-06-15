Shawn Michaels Says He Is Having Fun In His WWE NXT Role

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Sportsnet on a number of topics including how he is having a great deal of fun in his current role in NXT.

Michaels said, “I’m having a great deal of fun. Obviously, some of it is the youth of the NXT locker room. Other than that, the social team seems to be having a lot of fun with me.”

“I’m just doing my best to not do anything too stupid. My children are already used to being embarrassed by their father, so I may continue that down the road.”

You can check out Michaels’ comments in the video below.

