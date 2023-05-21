Shayna Baszler Looks Back On Working Relationship With Nia Jax

What is it like to work with Nia Jax in WWE?

“The Queen of Spades” knows.

Shayna Baszler reflected on her past tag-team with the women’s wrestling star during a recent appearance on “Ring The Belle.”

“I had a lot of fun teaming up with Nia,” Baszler said. “She really helped me out when I didn’t know anyone. I had just come up here. We decided to team up, and she actually really helped me out a lot behind the scenes, too, like ‘knowing the ropes,’ as they say.”

Baszler continued, “I enjoyed it because I did get to show a different side of me that I didn’t get to really show in NXT.”

Check out more from the new Shayna Baszler interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.