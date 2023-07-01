Exclusive: Shayna Baszler On The Four Horsewomen In WWE, Ronda Rousey, Singles vs. Tag Team Action

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier about a wide range of topics including her favorite matches in WWE, enjoying success with her best friend and whether the four horsewomen would step in a WWE ring together.

Thoughts on being Tag Team Champions with her best friend, Ronda Rousey:

“Who doesn’t want to go to work with their best friend? It’s been a blast, a dream come true that we’ve spoken about it for ten years, so we’re going to ride it to the wheels fall off. It’s great.”

Do you prefer this success over singles success?:

“It’s apples and oranges, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t change this for the world, but saying that, I do want to tick singles success off my to-do list, but we’re doing this right now.”

Greatest matches in WWE:

“I think the match we had on TV, and I know I lost, but to Rhea Ripley. I’m really proud of that match. There isn’t a time that I can I remember where the crowd were so genuinely happy that the bad guy lost, that they stormed to the ring, so I’m really proud of that and really proud of the division that was there [NXT].”

“I think the match I had at Takeover Brooklyn match I had with Kairi, that’s a good one and also. I think the cage match I had with IYO on NXT TV. They’re my three favourite matches so far.”

The four horsewomen coming together on WWE TV:

“I mean, look, we’re actually friends, we actually trained together, we actually lived together, we actually text each other and have a group chat that’s called 4 horses, emojis. Those other four can’t get along, but that’s not our problem, we would always get together and fight, you know what I mean?”

