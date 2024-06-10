Shayna Baszler Reacts To Troll Following Bizarre Criticism Of WWE Female Stars

This year’s WWE NXT Battleground Premium Live Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, featured a noteworthy match for Shayna Baszler on Sunday night. She worked with Lola Vice in an Underground Match.

Following a dominant run in NXT, Baszler was promoted to the WWE main roster in February 2020. She returned to NXT in 2021, alongside Nia Jax, to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Last year, she competed with Ronda Rousey in the Women’s Tag Team Titles before rushing into a program in which she turned on Rousey, who defeated her good friend in her WWE departure match at SummerSlam. Baszler has recently been working in NXT for this program alongside another former MMA star.

Baszler knocked Vice over after being dropped with the spinning back fist, and Vice rained down strikes, prompting the referee to stop the fight. After the fight to sell the KO, Shayna held on to the referee’s leg.

Someone on Twitter/X stated that female WWE stars with tattoos do not win championships, which is false. For example, Rhea Ripley was a long and dominant Women’s World Champion before being injured.

The person replied to another user, “Lesson learned: none are champions because they destroyed their bodies with ugly tattoos.“

Baszler responded, ‘“None are champions,” except we’ve all been champions. Strange (STUPID) thing to say in a division ruled for over a year by Rhea Ripley. Kindly eat a bag of d*cks.’

Dakota also replied, “…’ He typed from behind his computer screen, sweating and struggling for breath in his dingy room. A single tear was shed. In that moment he knew, he wasn’t shit.”

Michin stated, “‘None are champions because …’ hey scrub, post a selfie real quick. I’m tryna see somethin ‘ChAmP.’”