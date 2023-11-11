Shayna Baszler Recalls Unique Idea WWE Had For Her TV Debut

Shayna Baszler spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Queen of Spades” spoke about the night she debuted on WWE Monday Night Raw.

When asked about how the pitch went down regarding biting Becky Lynch’s neck the night she debuted on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Baszler noted it was because WWE wanted her to trend on Twitter.

The women’s MMA pioneer said she has a “gnarly arm stomp”, but management told her they wanted her to be “The Mike Tyson of the Women’s division,” and thus went with the bite instead. As it turns out, she did end up trending on Twitter afterwards.

She also spoke about her friend and fellow women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey, who along with the rest of The Four Horsewomen, she introduced to pro wrestling.

Shayna said it’s not a secret that Ronda draws eyes, and people love to hate her because she says what’s on her mind. She mentioned that Rousey had options for WrestleMania, but the former UFC Women’s champion ultimately put her foot down and said she wanted to tag with her friend, which she had wished to do since day one.

Shayna said it was like a dream that took ten years to come true.

