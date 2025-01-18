Sheamus Discusses Physical In-Ring Style And Intensity With GUNTHER

WWE veteran Sheamus appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including how he and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER bring the best out of each other.

Sheamus said, “European style, maybe. I think a lot of talent, when they come up, when they’re going in with top talents, I feel they’re just afraid of hurting them and they’re afraid of just leaving it all out there. For me, they know I don’t give a ‘shyste,’ they know it’s like, ‘You better bring it cause I’m gonna beat the s— out of you,’ but I want them to beat the s— out of me too, I want them to bring it.”

On his physical in-ring style:

“I want to see them show a side of them that’s never been seen before and they’ve never seen in themselves before so that brings it out. There’s still an art to two physical lads going out there and just absolutely tearing each other apart physically, where the people in the crowd are like … they believe that these two individuals hate each other, and I take pride in that. Like you better step up or just step off. That’s the way it is for me, and I love it and they know that.”

