Sheamus made his return to the ring on this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, with his old “Written in My Face” theme song and new ring gear.

Sheamus defeated Ivar with the brogue kick in a competitive match.

Sheamus had been out of action since August 2023, when he suffered a “significant” shoulder injury during a match against Edge (Adam Copeland).

Click here for complete WWE RAW results. Here are highlights from his return: