Shinsuke Nakamura Comments on Whether He Will Attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

A press conference was held with Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) ahead of their match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event on Sunday. (Click here for results and highlights)

Nakamura was eliminated from the competition. During the interview, the WWE superstar was asked if he plans to attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 while in Japan.

He said, “No, I don’t plan to [attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17]… I haven’t been approached about it, unfortunately (laughs).”

For those who missed it, click here to watch highlights of Nakamura’s comeback to the Japanese wrestling promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH.