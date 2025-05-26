Shotzi Fires Back At “Injury Prone” Label Following WWE Exit

Following news that WWE will not be renewing Shotzi’s contract, the former NXT standout and SmackDown star took to social media to clap back at online critics labeling her as “injury prone.”

Shotzi addressed the chatter via Twitter/X, where she responded directly to claims questioning her durability in the ring. She wrote:

“You idiots don’t know what injury prone means 🤣 one major injury in 12 years is ‘injury prone.’ ‘Injury prone’ is a term that you wanna be smart marks overuse to sound smart. 100% of the wrestlers you are calling injury prone are not, they are just human.”

Shotzi had been sidelined with a torn ACL earlier this year, an injury she has continued to rehab. Her message underlines the frustration that many wrestlers have voiced in the past when it comes to fan misconceptions about health, recovery, and longevity in the business.

