Significant Bryan Danielson Rematch Set For Upcoming NJPW event

NJPW has announced that Bryan Danielson will compete in a significant match.

Danielson has wrestled several times since recovering from a broken orbital bone. He worked the Continental Classic Tournament in the Blue League beginning with the December 2nd episode of Collision.

He worked ROH Final Battle and Worlds End in December. At Wrestle Kingdom 18, he defeated Kazuchika Okada.

The AEW star will return to Japan on February 11 in Osaka to face Zack Sabre Jr. in a rematch of their AEW WrestleDream match from October, in which Danielson was knocked out with a running knee. Since then, Sabre has claimed that Danielson cannot submit him.

United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Henare, TJP, and Francesco Akira) will face Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney) in a ten-man steel cage match.