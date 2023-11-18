Singles Match Added To Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision

Another new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce some new matches.

In addition to the four-way TBS title eliminator bout we reported earlier this evening, the AEW and ROH boss-man also confirmed the addition of Wheeler Yuta vs. Buddy Matthews in a showdown between the Blackpool Combat Club and The House of Black.

Check out the announcement below.