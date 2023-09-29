Skye Blue Reacts To Video Of Her Butt Going Viral Around Various Social Media Outlets

AEW star Skye Blue discussed a video of her butt going viral on various social media outlets and the attention she has received during an interview with Alicia Atout.

She said, “I’ve gotten to the point where I just — when I was younger, I hated it. I was like, ‘Can I say I’m underage and get you in trouble?’ And then people found out how old I was. But at this point, now I’m just like — when the Daily Loud thing went up, I had no idea. Kyle [Fletcher] was the one that found it. He’s like, ‘You have 12 million views!’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I didn’t do anything…’ So then this smart ass, he had shared it with my Patreon [group] and then it really blew up. I was like, ‘Oh. OK! I’m going to keep doing it!’”

Blue added, “At this point, I’m like, it is what it is. We all work very hard to look like what we look like. It’s like, at least if you’re going to stare at it, you could help me and show support.’ [laughs]”

AEW’s Skye Blue in the ring wrestling 💪 pic.twitter.com/nBIxTeOwKA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 14, 2023

You can check out the interview below: