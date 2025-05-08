Josh Alexander Discusses Adjusting To A New Locker Room Environment In AEW

AEW star Josh Alexander appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how he is adjusting to the company’s new locker room environment.

Alexander said, “It’s way bigger. There’s way more people, there’s way more pieces moving around at all times. I was [in TNA] for a long time. I got to know everybody pretty intimately behind the scenes and work with everybody a lot. So coming in here, I’m a fresh face. I’m the new guy in the locker room, so I’m the one with … something to prove.”

