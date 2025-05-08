Top Free Agent Signs Contract With AEW

During the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator 4-Way Match on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a new signing was hinted when a spider crawled down the AEW watermark in the top left corner of the screen multiple times.

According to Fightful Select, the spider logo teases Thekla’s arrival and confirms that she has signed with the company.

Thekla was previously reported to be heading to the U.S. after leaving STARDOM late last month. She had reportedly attracted interest from both WWE and AEW.