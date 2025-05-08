AEW Star Reportedly Nearing In-Ring Return

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Juice Robinson is very close to making his in-ring return, as he has been healthy for almost a month.

However, he is still awaiting medical clearance.

Robinson has been out of action since late last year due to a broken fibula, but as reported last month, he was expected to be cleared for training soon.

While Robinson’s return to action has no specific date, we will provide updates as they become available. Fightful also notes that The Bang Bang Gang has been dealing with injuries for much of the past year.