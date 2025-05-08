Photo: Monty Brown Attends AEW Dynamite, Reunites With Jeff Jarrett

Ahead of Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, TNA veteran Monty Brown reunited with pro wrestling legend and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett shared a photo of the two on top of the entrance ramp on his podcast, “My World.”

Monty Brown, who is perhaps best known for his time in TNA from 2004 to 2006, last competed in a WWE ring as Marcus Cor Von in 2007.