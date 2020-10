– There was a pitch to have Ali reveal himself as the Smackdown hacker on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. The site noted that “it wasn’t intended to be a focal point of the Retribution angle, or even mentioned at some points, but was pitched as a way to tie up loose ends.”

– Lilian Garcia announced today that her Chasing Glory podcast will be coming to the free version of the WWE Network starting on Monday, October 26th.