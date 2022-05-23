Snoop Dogg Adds New Photo With Sasha Banks, News on Where Banks Was on Friday

Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg showed his support for his cousin, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, on Instagram this week.

After walking out of last week’s RAW, Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and are no longer the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Snoop recently published a photo on his Instagram account with a shot of him and Banks from what appears to be a recent photo.

Snoop posted, “Bloodline @sashabankswwe,” as the caption to the photo, which you can see below.

Snoop tagged the photo, which was taken at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday night. PWMania.com previously reported that Banks was in Minneapolis for a Steve Aoki concert, but this was actually VeeCon 2022, which featured Snoop Dogg, Aoki, Pharrell Williams, Kevin Smith, and others.

Snoop wrote the lyrics for Banks’ WWE theme song and accompanied her to the ring at WrestleMania 32, where she and Becky Lynch were defeated by Charlotte Flair to become the first WWE Women’s Champion.

