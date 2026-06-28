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Solo Sikoa Issues Cryptic Message After WWE SmackDown Betrayal

By
James Hetfield
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Solo Sikoa - Talla Tonga - Tama Tonga
Solo Sikoa - Talla Tonga - Tama Tonga | WWE

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga walked out on Solo Sikoa during a backstage segment, effectively disbanding The MFTs and leaving Sikoa to fend for himself. Later in the show, LA Knight confronted Sikoa about coming to his aid during his match against Jimmy Uso on Monday’s RAW. Sikoa explained that he intervened because he dislikes the Bloodline and suggested they join forces to take down Roman Reigns and his allies. However, Knight predictably rejected the proposal.

Recently, Sikoa took to Instagram to say he loved and remained loyal to everyone, but this loyalty proved insufficient. He added that he knows exactly what to do next, though he didn’t disclose them.

Sikoa wrote, “I stayed loyal to everyone. I loved everyone. At the end, it wasn’t enough. I know what I have to do.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Solo Sikoa (@solosikoa)

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