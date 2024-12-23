Sonjay Dutt Calls Kyle Fletcher The Future Of Pro Wrestling

AEW star Sonjay Dutt spoke with Mike Jones about several topics, including who he thinks will be the future of pro wrestling.

Dutt said, “The first person that comes to my mind is Kyle Fletcher. I’ve been a big proponent and fan of Kyle’s progression over the last couple of years. From the day he first stepped foot in AEW as part of the United Empire, fast forward that to today and the type of man he is, not just in the ring, but outside the ring. He has matured immensely.”

On Fletcher’s star rising on a daily basis:

“His star is rising day by day. Victories over Will Ospreay, Okada. You can’t put a price tag on that, the combination of all of that. He’s gotten himself in incredible shape. He’s over six foot tall. He’s in his 20s. To me, he’s not just the future of AEW, but I think he’s the future of pro wrestling.”

You can check out Dutt’s comments in the video below.

