Sonya Deville Issues Statement Regarding Harassment From Fans

Earlier this year, Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Shortly after the incident, Deville took a hiatus from WWE.

While the legal case against Thomas is in progress, Deville posted the following statement on her Instagram story regarding harassment from fans:

“I’m going to say this once and try to be clear. I love my fans very much and appreciate U despite what has happened I do not categorize U all as raging psycho paths. But harassing myself or people I have been W ETC is never acceptable. I share my life with y’all to an extent because it is part of what I do and what I signed up for. That being said I will not hesitate to report and or take legal action against anyone that has sent threatening messages and or anything inappropriate to me or someone in my life. Like I mentioned I am not messing around at all and it is a zero tolerance policy at this point due to the referenced incident, thank you.”