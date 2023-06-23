Speculation On Former WWE Star Appearing At AEW All In

AEW will make its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 with the All In show at Wembley Stadium. They have yet to confirm whether or not this will be a pay-per-view event.

There are no confirmed matches for the event, which is the most attended show in company history, but it has been a historical success that recently reached a new milestone.

There has been speculation about what kind of surprises AEW President Tony Khan might have in store for the upcoming show, whether that means bringing in talent from other promotions, such as Will Ospreay, or making a big splash by signing Goldberg, who is currently on the free agent market while working on a retirement match.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there has been speculation about former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr. coming in for the show due to his father, Davey Boy Smith, beating Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Title at WWE SummerSlam from Wembley Stadium in 1992.

Meltzer stated, “There’s been a lot of speculation regarding Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Wembley Stadium show just for an appearance stemming back to the most famous match ever held in the stadium with his father beating his uncle, Bret Hart, for the IC title. As of this moment, he hasn’t been talked to about it. It’s basically if AEW thinks it’s something they want on the show.”