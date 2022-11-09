Speculation on Something Significant Happening on AEW Dynamite Tonight

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony Khan stated on Twitter that tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be newsworthy.

Khan did not elaborate, but with less than two weeks until Full Gear, more matches must be announced tonight, and if The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are on the card, they should be back very soon, possibly tonight.

Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live that he believes something significant will occur tonight, and that it is related to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Tonight’s show will feature seven segments. Alvarez pointed out that the show usually has eight segments, and the eighth has yet to be announced.

After the AEW investigation was completed, the Bucks and Omega returned in a backstage capacity a few weeks ago. AEW has been airing videos to hype their return to television.