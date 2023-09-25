Speculation On The Rock Being Part Of The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE

With The Rock’s return to WWE television, there is renewed speculation that he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, prior to WrestleMania.

The West Australian ran an article about the event, speculating that The Rock might be involved. According to the article, “Adding to the speculation is the fact that WWE was recently sold to Endeavor. There is a strong suggestion the company, which also owns the UFC, wants its first Wrestlemania in charge to be an absolute showstopper. As a result there is talk The Rock might very well wrestle in Perth at the Elimination Chamber in February on his way to Wrestlemania to face Reigns two months later.”

The outlet also claimed that 80,000 people pre-registered for Elimination Chamber tickets in just 48 hours.